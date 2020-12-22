Global  
 

Manchester United step up pursuit of highly-rated Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo as Red Devils’ new transfer strategy is revealed

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Manchester United are are reportedly interested in signing Independiente del Valle starlet Moises Caicedo, reports claim. The 19-year-old has been making waves in his native Ecuador and has already scored for his nation after being called up for international duty in October. According to the Manchester Evening News, United’s chief executive Ed Woodward has expressed an interest […]
