Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Darren Bent’s hilarious story about the SHOCKING food at Tottenham under Juande Ramos – including BANNING salt, pepper and ketchup

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Former Tottenham star Darren Bent has revealed how he felt old boss Juande Ramos ‘had to go’ after players became sick of eating boring food with no flavour… and having their favourite treat BANNED. Following yet another managerial change at Watford this week, Bent joined talkSPORT to explain how things can quickly sour behind the scenes […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like