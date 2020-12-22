Everton assistant Davide Ancelotti compares Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Cristiano Ronaldo and reveals the ‘special ability’ he shares with CR7

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals



A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls ahead of his rivals with a brace at Fulham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on November 23, 2020 Ancelotti surprised by Calvert-Lewin consistency



Carlo Ancelotti admits he is surprised by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's consistency while Clinton Morrison thinks Calvert-Lewin is a 'nightmare for defenders'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published on November 22, 2020 Ancelotti: Dangerous Calvert-Lewin working well



Carlo Ancelotti praised 'dangerous' Dominic Calvert-Lewin and says the forward has worked on his finishing inside the box. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:27 Published on November 22, 2020