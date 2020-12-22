Everton assistant Davide Ancelotti compares Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Cristiano Ronaldo and reveals the ‘special ability’ he shares with CR7
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Everton assistant manager Davide Ancelotti insists Dominic Calvert-Lewin can become as good as some of football’s greatest ever strikers. The England forward has scored 14 goals in only 16 appearances for the Toffees this season, earning plaudits and even international recognition for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions. The Toffees are flying high with Calvert-Lewin leading the […]