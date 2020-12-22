Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace TV channel, kick-off time and team news

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on November 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chelsea v West Ham live stream: Kick-off time, team news, TV channel and how to watch Premier League London derby London rivals Chelsea and West Ham face off in the Premier League tonight. The Blues need to hit back from two straight defeats to Wolves and Everton. They can...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



Injury updates on Barkley, Konsa and Trezeguet ahead of Crystal Palace Aston Villa team news ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace with injury latest on Ross Barkley, Ezri Konsa, Trezeguet and Wesley Moraes

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago



