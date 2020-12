Brentford v Newcastle LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of Carabao Cup quarter-final clash Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

There’s an extra festive helping of football before Christmas this season as the Carabao Cup quarter-finals get decided starting with Brentford v Newcastle. The final of the cup was due to be held on February 28 meaning games in the tournament have come thick and fast this season. But the decision has been made to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Newcastle v Fulham LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of Premier League clash Newcastle and Fulham face off on Saturday evening in a big clash at the bottom of the table. Newcastle, who are 14th in the top-flight, were well beaten by Leeds...

talkSPORT 4 days ago