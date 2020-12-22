Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron’s Lakers will face Kevin Durant’s Nets in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron’s Lakers will face Kevin Durant’s Nets in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTEDChristmas is coming a few days early tonight with the return of the NBA, including the big Clippers-Lakers matchup which we thought we were going to see in the Western Conference Finals a few months back. And as always, we’ve got a ton of storylines to keep an eye on: LeBron James' quest for back-to-back rings, the Los Angeles Clippers trying to right the ship under a new coach, KD’s first year in Brooklyn, the ever-growing drama of where James Harden will end up playing, and more. Hear which teams Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict will make the 2021 NBA Finals.
