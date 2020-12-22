Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron’s Lakers will face Kevin Durant’s Nets in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Christmas is coming a few days early tonight with the return of the NBA, including the big Clippers-Lakers matchup which we thought we were going to see in the Western Conference Finals a few months back. And as always, we’ve got a ton of storylines to keep an eye on: LeBron James' quest for back-to-back rings, the Los Angeles Clippers trying to right the ship under a new coach, KD’s first year in Brooklyn, the ever-growing drama of where James Harden will end up playing, and more. Hear which teams Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict will make the 2021 NBA Finals. Christmas is coming a few days early tonight with the return of the NBA, including the big Clippers-Lakers matchup which we thought we were going to see in the Western Conference Finals a few months back. And as always, we’ve got a ton of storylines to keep an eye on: LeBron James' quest for back-to-back rings, the Los Angeles Clippers trying to right the ship under a new coach, KD’s first year in Brooklyn, the ever-growing drama of where James Harden will end up playing, and more. Hear which teams Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict will make the 2021 NBA Finals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Can LeBron James win MVP at age 36? NBA bold predictions for unprecedented season



SportsPulse: Our NBA reporters make bold predictions for this unprecedented and, frankly, unpredictable year. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:33 Published 19 hours ago Will Talen Horton-Tucker Be an X-Factor for the Lakers This Season?



The NBA preseason is underway and we've already seen John Wall's Houston Rockets debut, Kevin Durant's return with the Brooklyn Nets and LaMelo Ball's first game with the Charlotte Hornets. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago LeBron James Named 2020 'Time' Athlete of the Year



LeBron James Named 2020 'Time' Athlete of the Year. The announcement was made on Dec. 10. In addition to demanding change after several Black Americans were shot and killed at the hands of police.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

