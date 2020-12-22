Global  
 

Sam Allardyce eyes Andy Carroll reunion as newly-appointed West Brom looks to bolster survival bid with Newcastle striker

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Newly-appointed West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is reportedly eying a reunion with Newcastle forward Andy Carroll in the January transfer window. The pair have previously worked together at both St James’ Park and West Ham, with Allardyce in desperate need of bolstering his forward line to boost the Baggies’ survival bid. It has been a […]
