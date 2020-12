Swansea knocked back in Watters bid as Danish target faces 'important week' Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Swansea City's striker search has seen the club linked with several names this month - here's where things currently stand Swansea City's striker search has seen the club linked with several names this month - here's where things currently stand 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like