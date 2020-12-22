Global  
 

Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after eighth injury absence in 16 months

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Eden Hazard is back in contention for Real Madrid’s clash with Granada after coming through his eighth injury absence in 16 months. The Belgium international suffered a thigh problem at the end of last month in the shock 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves, lasting only 28 minutes on the pitch. It was the latest […]
