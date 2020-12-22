Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after eighth injury absence in 16 months
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Eden Hazard is back in contention for Real Madrid’s clash with Granada after coming through his eighth injury absence in 16 months. The Belgium international suffered a thigh problem at the end of last month in the shock 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves, lasting only 28 minutes on the pitch. It was the latest […]
Eden Hazard is back in contention for Real Madrid’s clash with Granada after coming through his eighth injury absence in 16 months. The Belgium international suffered a thigh problem at the end of last month in the shock 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves, lasting only 28 minutes on the pitch. It was the latest […]
|
|
|
You Might Like