Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after eighth injury absence in 16 months Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Eden Hazard is back in contention for Real Madrid’s clash with Granada after coming through his eighth injury absence in 16 months. The Belgium international suffered a thigh problem at the end of last month in the shock 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves, lasting only 28 minutes on the pitch. It was the latest […] 👓 View full article

