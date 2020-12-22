Global  
 

Cricket: Black Cap Daryl Mitchell takes stunning catch in Twenty20 defeat to Pakistan

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Cap Daryl Mitchell takes stunning catch in Twenty20 defeat to PakistanChalk this one up for a contender for catch of the summer.Substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell pulled off a one-handed stunner in the third Twenty20 against Pakistan but it wasn't enough to inspire a 3-0 sweep for the home side.Mitchell...
