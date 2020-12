You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arteta confuses fans with strange statistical breakdown



Under-fire manager Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows at a press conference ahead ofArsenal's EFL Cup final against Manchester City. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Arsenal fans delighted by Gabriel Martinelli's return against Man City Arsenal will be aiming to progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals this evening when they lock horns with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium

Football.london 17 minutes ago