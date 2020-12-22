College football COVID-19 updates: South Carolina will not play in Gasparilla Bowl game
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 (
11 hours ago) South Carolina had been scheduled to play Saturday in a bowl game in Florida. COVID-19 changed that.
The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses announced. Instead, the game will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in...
Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19 00:34
