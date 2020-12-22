Global  
 

College football COVID-19 updates: South Carolina will not play in Gasparilla Bowl game

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
South Carolina had been scheduled to play Saturday in a bowl game in Florida. COVID-19 changed that.
News video: Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19 00:34

 The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses announced. Instead, the game will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in...

Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game [Video]

Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game

The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:48Published
Rose Bowl Will Continue As Scheduled [Video]

Rose Bowl Will Continue As Scheduled

At issue is whether the families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend the game. Jamie Maggio reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:13Published
Pitt Declines To Play In Bowl Game [Video]

Pitt Declines To Play In Bowl Game

Pitt football will not participate in a bowl game this season.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published

College football COVID-19 updates: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive

 Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, 65, has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Hawkeyes continue to prepare for a bowl game.
USATODAY.com