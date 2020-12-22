|
Auburn aiming to hire Bryan Harsin from Boise State as next coach to replace Gus Malzahn, per report
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Harsin has spent the last seven seasons as coach of the Broncos in the Mountain West
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game 00:48
The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.
