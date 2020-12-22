Sources: Desperate for QBs, 49ers adding Rosen
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
With Nick Mullens out with an elbow injury, Josh Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Jimmy Garoppolo still unavailable, the 49ers and C.J. Beathard the only healthy option who will start, San Francisco is signing Josh Rosen, sources say.
