Arsenal labelled ‘a team full of kidders’ by Jamie Redknapp, who blasts Mesut Ozil, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka after Carabao Cup exit
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Jamie Redknapp went on a stunning rant about Arsenal as they exited the Carabao Cup with a whimper on Tuesday night. The Gunners lost comprehensively in a 4-1 defeat on home soil to a Manchester City side who weren’t required to play particularly well to reach the semi-finals. 🗣 "It's a team full of kidders […]
Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards discuss what wrong for Arsenal following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, and talk about the pressures that Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team now face.
Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a..
