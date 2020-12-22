Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Auburn football moving to hire Boise State's Bryan Harsin as replacement for Gus Malzahn

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Auburn has zeroed in on Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn. Harsin takes over one of the SEC's most high-pressure jobs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Boise State football's recruit Ahmed Hassanein's journey from Egypt to Boise,

Boise State football's recruit Ahmed Hassanein's journey from Egypt to Boise, "I didn't know anything about football" 02:55

 Ahmed Hassanein is one of the 15 recruits that signed their National Letter of Intent to play football at Boise State during the early signing period. But his journey to get here was far from easy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach [Video]

Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach

Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:20Published
Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game [Video]

Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game

The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:48Published
Bruce Pearl will miss Gus Malzahn [Video]

Bruce Pearl will miss Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn fired at Auburn.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Related news from verified sources

Source: Auburn to hire Boise St.'s Harsin as coach

 Boise State's Bryan Harsin is set to become the next head football coach at Auburn, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, confirming a Yahoo Sports report.
ESPN

Auburn aiming to hire Bryan Harsin from Boise State as next coach to replace Gus Malzahn, per report

 Harsin has spent the last seven seasons as coach of the Broncos in the Mountain West
CBS Sports