|
|
Auburn football moving to hire Boise State's Bryan Harsin as replacement for Gus Malzahn
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Auburn has zeroed in on Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn. Harsin takes over one of the SEC's most high-pressure jobs.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach
Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.
Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:20Published
|
Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game
The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.
Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:48Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|