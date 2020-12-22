Global  
 

Record 17 Canadians earn spot on NBA opening night rosters

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Canada is set to make a bigger impact than ever this NBA season. A record 17 Canadians earned spots on teams across the league to begin the 2020-21 season, marking the seventh straight year the country has boasted the second-most NBA players.
