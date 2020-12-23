Ex-Manchester United star Chris Eagles secretly dating actress Jennifer Metcalfe?
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Former Manchester United footballer Chris Eagles is reportedly dating English actor Jennifer Metcalfe after his split from fiancee Danielle Mitchinson during lockdown. Eagles, 35, was in a relationship with Mitchinson, 30, for eight years and they have two kids together.
After the split, Eagles has been seen romancing...
Former Manchester United footballer Chris Eagles is reportedly dating English actor Jennifer Metcalfe after his split from fiancee Danielle Mitchinson during lockdown. Eagles, 35, was in a relationship with Mitchinson, 30, for eight years and they have two kids together.
After the split, Eagles has been seen romancing...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources