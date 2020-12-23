Global  
 

English League Cup final postponed to April

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The English League Cup final has been moved from February to April in hope fans will be able to attend at Wembley Stadium. The English Football League on Monday said the final was pushed back from Feb. 28 to April 25.

A new, tougher fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for London and south-east England came into force on...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'

Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims' 07:21

 Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup.

