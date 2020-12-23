Delaying Boxing Federation of India elections dictatorial: Ashish Shelar
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president and BJP leader, Ashish Shelar has expressed disappointment over the delay in holding elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), calling it a result of a dictatorial mindset.
Shelar had filed the nomination for the post of president and was set to take on current chief...
