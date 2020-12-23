Delaying Boxing Federation of India elections dictatorial: Ashish Shelar Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president and BJP leader, Ashish Shelar has expressed disappointment over the delay in holding elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), calling it a result of a dictatorial mindset.



Shelar had filed the nomination for the post of president and was set to take on current chief... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

