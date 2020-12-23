The Indian cricket team has "no hope" of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh. India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket...Full Article
IND vs AUS: 'Australia will win 4-0,' claims Mark Waugh
