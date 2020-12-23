|
|
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Nets dominant in season-opening win over Golden State
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Irving has 26 points and KD 22, both in only 25 minutes, as Brooklyn opens up a lead as big as 38 points in the fourth quarter against Golden State.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
Unchecked: The Brooklyn Nets Hype is Real 01:34
The Brooklyn Nets completely dominated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's season opener, which was also the debut of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a duo.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Could Things Get Bad for Steph Curry and the Warriors?
It was not a good return to the court for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as Steph and company were blown out by former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:49Published
|
|
Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months
KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Warriors forward Eric Paschall on Gameday. Golden State begins the 2020-21 season Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. (12-21-20)
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:03Published
Related news from verified sources
|