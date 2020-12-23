Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Nets dominant in season-opening win over Golden State

Could Things Get Bad for Steph Curry and the Warriors?



It was not a good return to the court for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as Steph and company were blown out by former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:49 Published 2 days ago

Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free



SportsPulse: There is no doubt the Brooklyn Nets will be a contender in the East. but can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving keep the Nets drama free throughout the season? Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago