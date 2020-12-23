Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Nets dominant in season-opening win over Golden State

Newsday Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Irving has 26 points and KD 22, both in only 25 minutes, as Brooklyn opens up a lead as big as 38 points in the fourth quarter against Golden State.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Unchecked: The Brooklyn Nets Hype is Real

Unchecked: The Brooklyn Nets Hype is Real 01:34

 The Brooklyn Nets completely dominated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's season opener, which was also the debut of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a duo.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Could Things Get Bad for Steph Curry and the Warriors? [Video]

Could Things Get Bad for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

It was not a good return to the court for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as Steph and company were blown out by former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:49Published
Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free [Video]

Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free

SportsPulse: There is no doubt the Brooklyn Nets will be a contender in the East. but can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving keep the Nets drama free throughout the season?

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published
Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months [Video]

Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Warriors forward Eric Paschall on Gameday. Golden State begins the 2020-21 season Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. (12-21-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard predicts Kevin Durant could make an MVP run after Nets defeat Warriors | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard predicts Kevin Durant could make an MVP run after Nets defeat Warriors | UNDISPUTED Kevin Durant’s led the Brooklen Nets to a 125-to-99 win over the Golden State Warriors. KD finished with 22 points on 7 of 16 shooting while Kyrie Irving led...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca