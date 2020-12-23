Durant Returns With 22 And A Nets Rout Of Warriors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED



For the first time since his run with the Golden State Warriors ended with an Achilles injury 2 seasons ago, Kevin Durant said he feels good while playing. KD said he feels solid and isn’t going to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Kevin Durant stars in return as Nets rout Warriors Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team as the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over Golden State.

The Age 24 minutes ago



Opinion: Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant combo gives Brooklyn Nets an offensive juggernaut The Brooklyn Nets showed that they can be an offensive powerhouse in their 2020-21 NBA season-opening rout of the Golden State Warriors.

USATODAY.com 50 minutes ago



