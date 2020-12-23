Durant returns with 22 as Nets rout Warriors in NBA season opener
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener.
