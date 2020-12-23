Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Durant returns with 22 as Nets rout Warriors in NBA season opener

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months

Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months 04:03

 KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Warriors forward Eric Paschall on Gameday. Golden State begins the 2020-21 season Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. (12-21-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free [Video]

Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free

SportsPulse: There is no doubt the Brooklyn Nets will be a contender in the East. but can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving keep the Nets drama free throughout the season?

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published
Kenny "The Jet" Smith Joins Inside The Five [Video]

Kenny "The Jet" Smith Joins Inside The Five

Vern Glenn and longtime NBA analyst Kenny Smith preview the upcoming Warriors season on Inside The Five(12-14-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:56Published
Does Kyrie Irving Face a Make or Break Season with Nets? [Video]

Does Kyrie Irving Face a Make or Break Season with Nets?

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving's return from injury adds pressure to perform in the upcoming NBA season with superstar teammate Kevin Durant.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Durant Returns With 22 And A Nets Rout Of Warriors

 Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of moments and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles...
CBS 2

Opinion: Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant combo gives Brooklyn Nets an offensive juggernaut

 The Brooklyn Nets showed that they can be an offensive powerhouse in their 2020-21 NBA season-opening rout of the Golden State Warriors.
USATODAY.com

The Great Experiment Begins: Nets Set To Unveil Durant-Irving Combo In Season Opener Against Warriors

 Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were trying to extend their stay atop the NBA when he crumbled to the court with a ruptured Achilles tendon on June...
CBS 2