Seattle Seahawks' Josh Gordon out indefinitely after not satisfying terms of his reinstatement
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Josh Gordon had been activated from the NFL's suspended list and was expected to play Sunday before a setback in his battle with substance abuse.
Source: Seahawks WR Gordon's return in doubt
A source told ESPN that suspended receiver Josh Gordon and the Seattle Seahawks were notified that the veteran did not meet his reinstatement terms on Tuesday, a...
ESPN
