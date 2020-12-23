Seattle Seahawks' Josh Gordon out indefinitely after not satisfying terms of his reinstatement Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Josh Gordon had been activated from the NFL's suspended list and was expected to play Sunday before a setback in his battle with substance abuse.

