|
|
By hiring Boise State's Bryan Harsin, Auburn proves it's finally ready to go in a new direction
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Harsin doesn't have any Auburn ties, but that's why he might be a great choice to replace Gus Malzahn
|
|
|
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach 00:20
Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.
|
You Might Like
|