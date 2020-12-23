Full Tottenham squad confirmed for Carabao Cup quarter-final against Stoke City
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Spurs will be aiming to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and avoid a cup upset when they face Championship side Stoke City on Wednesday evening at the Bet365 Stadium
Spurs will be aiming to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and avoid a cup upset when they face Championship side Stoke City on Wednesday evening at the Bet365 Stadium
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources