Full Tottenham squad confirmed for Carabao Cup quarter-final against Stoke City

Football.london Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Full Tottenham squad confirmed for Carabao Cup quarter-final against Stoke CitySpurs will be aiming to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and avoid a cup upset when they face Championship side Stoke City on Wednesday evening at the Bet365 Stadium
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho 04:19

 Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League Cup quarter-final.

