Darren Bent bizarrely claims Timo Werner is 'not a natural goalscorer'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on November 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chelsea’s £53m striker Timo Werner ‘not a natural goalscorer’, says Darren Bent as German’s goal drought stretches to NINE games Darren Bent claims Chelsea striker Timo Werner is ‘not a natural goalscorer’ after the Germany international’s goal drought continued against West Ham. The...

talkSPORT 13 hours ago



