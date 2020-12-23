Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury knows about his Mike Tyson-inspired uppercuts as he has eyes on more than a Rolex when they eventually fight for all the belts
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Anthony Joshua sent Tyson Fury a simple message amid more talk of their eagerly anticipated fight in 2021: ‘Less talk, more action.’ The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion once again reiterated his desire to fight the Gypsy King, but says he’s tired of flirting with the idea and just wants it to get sorted. […]