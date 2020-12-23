Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury knows about his Mike Tyson-inspired uppercuts as he has eyes on more than a Rolex when they eventually fight for all the belts

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua sent Tyson Fury a simple message amid more talk of their eagerly anticipated fight in 2021: ‘Less talk, more action.’ The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion once again reiterated his desire to fight the Gypsy King, but says he’s tired of flirting with the idea and just wants it to get sorted. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Most Americans believe climate change will have a serious impact on their daily lives in the near future [Video]

Most Americans believe climate change will have a serious impact on their daily lives in the near future

Three in five Americans (59%) expect climate change to have a serious impact on their day-to-day lives in the near future, according to new research. A study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published