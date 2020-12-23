Comparing QPR’s ‘ugly’ victory to pulling ‘not the best looking bird’ and discussing Cristiano Ronaldo’s c**k – Ian Holloway’s best quotes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Ian Holloway is undoubtedly one of the most colourful characters in football. The talkSPORT favourite, who announced his resignation as manager of League Two strugglers Grimsby Town on Wednesday morning, has never been afraid to express his views on any given topic. Here we’ve delved through the archives to pick out some of Holloway’s best […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards



File footage of some of the finalists for this year's FIFA Best Awards including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25 Published 2 weeks ago

