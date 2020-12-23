Global  
 

Arsenal players 'negatively affected' by AFTV videos, claims Micah Richards

Daily Star Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Arsenal players 'negatively affected' by AFTV videos, claims Micah RichardsArsenal have suffered their worst start to a top-flight campaign for 46 years this season, which Micah Richards believes could be a consequence of online fan channel AFTV
Micah Richards calls out AFTV for affecting confidence of Arsenal players and sends message to Mikel Arteta

 Micah Richards is a ‘massive fan’ of AFTV but believes Robbie Lyle and co. are partly responsible for Arsenal’s terrible form. The Gunners are winless in...
talkSPORT