Leeds United interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Leeds United are interested in signing Adama Traore from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window, according to 90min. It has been reported that Traore is considering leaving Wolves next month in order to play regular first-team football to stand a chance of turning out for Spain at the European Championship next […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Leeds United fans react to transfer interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news as winger Adama Traore is linked with a move to Premier League rivals Leeds United ahead of the return of the window...

Walsall Advertiser 6 hours ago