Nick Wright: Clippers defeated LeBron's Lakers' 2nd string team in Game 1 of NBA season | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Clippers defeated LeBron's Lakers' 2nd string team in Game 1 of NBA season | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright reacts to the NBA season opener between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers & the Lakers receiving their 2020 Championship rings. The Clippers defeated LeBron's Champion Lakers in Game 1 but Nick felt this was a poor representation of the strong Lakers that are to step forward this season.
