Man Utd to 'gatecrash Liverpool's transfer' of Swansea flop Renato Sanches
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing former Swansea flop Renato Sanches in the new year, while Inter Milan are also keeping close tabs on the Lille star
