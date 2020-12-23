Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd to 'gatecrash Liverpool's transfer' of Swansea flop Renato Sanches

Daily Star Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Man Utd to 'gatecrash Liverpool's transfer' of Swansea flop Renato SanchesManchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing former Swansea flop Renato Sanches in the new year, while Inter Milan are also keeping close tabs on the Lille star
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Man United 'to rival Liverpool' in chase for Swansea City flop Renato Sanches

Man United 'to rival Liverpool' in chase for Swansea City flop Renato Sanches Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is reportedly attracting attention from both Liverpool and Man United
Wales Online