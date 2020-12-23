Global  
 

Stoke v Tottenham LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of Carabao Cup quarter-final clash

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Stoke host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Potters have already seen off Wolves and Aston Villa in the competition this season and will now be gunning for their third big scalp. Michael O’Neill’s men are going well in the Championship too and would love to pull off a shock against Jose Mourinho’s […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho 04:19

 Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League Cup quarter-final.

