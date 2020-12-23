Stoke v Tottenham LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of Carabao Cup quarter-final clash
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Stoke host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Potters have already seen off Wolves and Aston Villa in the competition this season and will now be gunning for their third big scalp. Michael O’Neill’s men are going well in the Championship too and would love to pull off a shock against Jose Mourinho’s […]
Stoke host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Potters have already seen off Wolves and Aston Villa in the competition this season and will now be gunning for their third big scalp. Michael O’Neill’s men are going well in the Championship too and would love to pull off a shock against Jose Mourinho’s […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources