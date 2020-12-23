Global  
 

'Lakers shot awful, and PG13 was spectacular' — Shannon Sharpe on Clippers' victory on opening night | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 23 December 2020
'Lakers shot awful, and PG13 was spectacular' — Shannon Sharpe on Clippers' victory on opening night | UNDISPUTEDKawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers played spoiler on opening night when LeBron James and the Lakers received their championship rings. It was Paul George who led the game in scoring with 33 points while LeBron and Anthony Davis combined for only 40. The Clippers led by as many as 22 while the Los Angeles Lakers never had the lead once. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers' loss.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Is Paul George the Key For Clippers Success?

Is Paul George the Key For Clippers Success? 02:16

 Paul George led all scorers as the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the opening night of the NBA. Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg discussed with SI's Ben Pickman and "The Fantasy Exec" Corey Parson discuss whether George is the most important player on the roster.

