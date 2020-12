'Lakers shot awful, and PG13 was spectacular' — Shannon Sharpe on Clippers' victory on opening night | UNDISPUTED

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers played spoiler on opening night when LeBron James and the Lakers received their championship rings. It was Paul George who led the game in scoring with 33 points while LeBron and Anthony Davis combined for only 40. The Clippers led by as many as 22 while the Los Angeles Lakers never had the lead once. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers' loss.