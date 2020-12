You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources When will the Rockets trade James Harden?



USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago LeBron, Shaq and Durant highlight NBA free agency's greatest moments



SportsPulse: NBA free agency is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to call in USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt to highlight some of the most memorable player movement in league history. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:22 Published on November 20, 2020 NBA Draft: James Wiseman selected No. 2 by the Golden State Warriors



SportsPulse: The Memphis product will now call the Bay Area home after being selected No. 2 by the Warriors and USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson tells us what they can expect. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 00:40 Published on November 19, 2020