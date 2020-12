Blues name O’Reilly captain; Tarasenko, Schenn, Parayko to be assistants Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly will replace Alex Pietrangelo as captain. St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly will replace Alex Pietrangelo as captain. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like