Shannon Sharpe responds to Tom Brady for trolling Tony Dungy over Club Shay Shay interview | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy joined Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast and shared his list of toughest quarterbacks to coach against. Dungy said Tom Brady was 6th on his list because guys like Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, and Steve Young’s ability to move brought an extra dimension. Brady simply responded to a tweet of the interview with a picture of the Indianapolis Colts 2014 AFC Finalist banner which was a game Brady and the New England Patriots won 45-7. Hear what Shannon Sharpe have to say about Tom Brady's response to Tony Dungy.
