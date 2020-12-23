Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe responds to Tom Brady for trolling Tony Dungy over Club Shay Shay interview | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe responds to Tom Brady for trolling Tony Dungy over Club Shay Shay interview | UNDISPUTEDHall of Fame coach Tony Dungy joined Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast and shared his list of toughest quarterbacks to coach against. Dungy said Tom Brady was 6th on his list because guys like Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, and Steve Young’s ability to move brought an extra dimension. Brady simply responded to a tweet of the interview with a picture of the Indianapolis Colts 2014 AFC Finalist banner which was a game Brady and the New England Patriots won 45-7. Hear what Shannon Sharpe have to say about Tom Brady's response to Tony Dungy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking

Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking 01:55

 Former Bucs and Colts head coach Tony Dungy ranked Tom Brady sixth on his list of all-time great QBs. Brady, who's friends with Dungy, answered with a joking tweet as he prepares for Saturday's game against Detroit.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to move to Miami's 'billionaire's bunker' [Video]

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to move to Miami's 'billionaire's bunker'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to move to Miami's 'billionaire's bunker'

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:35Published
'The King is in his rightful place' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron being No. 1 in NBA rankings | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'The King is in his rightful place' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron being No. 1 in NBA rankings | UNDISPUTED

The top 10 NBA players heading into this season were ranked and released this morning on ESPN. LeBron James took the top spot followed by teammate Anthony Davis coming off their championship win...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:13Published
Skip Bayless on how Tom Brady is outperforming Bill Belichick his first season off Patriots | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on how Tom Brady is outperforming Bill Belichick his first season off Patriots | UNDISPUTED

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots look to keep rolling against the Los Angeles Rams, tonight at 7:30 Eastern on FOX, NFL Network, and streaming on Prime Video. Bill Belichick needs the win to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:17Published