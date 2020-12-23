Cricket: Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of first test against Black Caps
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Pakistan sustained another injury setback when all-rounder Shadab Khan was ruled out for the first test against New Zealand due to thigh injury.Khan suffered the injury after Pakistan beat New Zealand by four wickets in the third...
