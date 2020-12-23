Global  
 

Cricket: Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of first test against Black Caps

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Cricket: Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of first test against Black CapsPakistan sustained another injury setback when all-rounder Shadab Khan was ruled out for the first test against New Zealand due to thigh injury.Khan suffered the injury after Pakistan beat New Zealand by four wickets in the third...
