Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title..

When will the Rockets trade James Harden? USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet.

Unchecked: Sixers Should Consider Dealing Ben Simmons for James Harden According to reports, the Philadelphia 76ers have included Ben Simmons in some trade packages for Houston Rockets star James Harden.

Skip Bayless: James Harden is trying to ‘act’ his way out of Houston | UNDISPUTED The Houston Rockets get their season underway tonight as the tension between James Harden and the team continue to rise. According to the latest reports, Harden...

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Skip Bayless: James Harden will be traded off the Rockets before NBA opening night | UNDISPUTED James Harden dropped 20 points in his second preseason game last night. There are also more reports that the Houston Rockets are expanding the number of teams...

FOX Sports 5 days ago



