Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Football: Diego Maradona's daughter hits out after autopsy result revealed

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Football: Diego Maradona's daughter hits out after autopsy result revealedDiego Maradona's autopsy has revealed the football legend didn't have any alcohol or narcotic drugs in his body when he died last month.The 60-year-old Argentinian football star had been battling health issues when he died on November...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum [Video]

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers [Video]

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers

A shockwave rippled through the neighborhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata [Video]

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published