Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Reigning champions Man City face Manchester United again as Tottenham host Championship club Brentford
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Man City will face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals for a second successive season next month. City beat United at the same stage of the competition last term as they went on to win a third Carabao Cup under Pep Guardiola. The Red Devils will be looking to avenge their cup exit by […]
