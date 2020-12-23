Global  
 

Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Reigning champions Man City face Manchester United again as Tottenham host Championship club Brentford

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Man City will face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals for a second successive season next month. City beat United at the same stage of the competition last term as they went on to win a third Carabao Cup under Pep Guardiola. The Red Devils will be looking to avenge their cup exit by […]
 Josh Dasilva speaks to Sky Sports following Brentford's 1-0 win over Newcastle, which takes them through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.

