Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Edinson Cavani’s “big impact” at Manchester United after reaching the EFL Cup semi-finals. Cavani drilled in a brilliant 88th-minute goal before Anthony Martial sealed United’s 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The Uruguay international’s goal came from his fourth shot on target in the match, which was one […]Full Article
Solskjaer hails Cavani´s ´big impact´ at Man Utd
