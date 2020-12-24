ISL: Angulo hands FC Goa 2-1 win over Jamshedpur Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Igor Angulo scored a stoppage-time winner to help FC Goa script a thrilling 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in a Hero Indian Super League match at Tilak Maidan, here on Wednesday. Stephen Eze (33rd minute) had put Jamshedpur ahead in the first half but Angulo's brilliant brace (64th, 90+4'th) helped Goa claim all three points and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

