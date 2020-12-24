Global  
 

IND vs AUS: It's all about slots and spots for Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
IND vs AUS: It's all about slots and spots for Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma VihariThere was plenty of advice and observations during India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant had his technique assessed by head coach Ravi Shastri and the video analyst.

And the minute *Pant* finished his batting session, Shastri took him aside, showed him a video and talked about his...
