Jennifer Lopez on dressing like Madonna for Halloween: It wasn't weird

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker insists there's nothing odd or weird about her impersonating the Material Girl complete with a 'Boy Toy' belt during the spooky...

Jennifer Lopez on Why She Dressed Up as Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna for Halloween Jennifer Lopez threw a mini Halloween party this year, and in order to celebrate, she dressed up like her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's ex! On SiriusXM's Radio Andy,...

E! Online 2 days ago