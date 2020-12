You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mississippi NFL players make Christmas happier for families



Mississippi NFL players make Christmas happier for families Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:53 Published 3 hours ago This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25)



This Day in History:, The First World War Christmas Truce. December 25, 1914. The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe. It was one of the last.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50 Published 8 hours ago Wives of Golden Knights players give back



Tis the season' of giving, and the wives of Golden Knights players are getting into the spirit. The group says they wanted to help support "SafeNest" in its mission to spread some holiday cheer. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago