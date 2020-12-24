Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United reach League Cup semi-final, to face Manchester City as Tottenham Hotspur also enter last four

DNA Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Manchester United entered the League Cup semi-final by beating Everton with two late goals to set up a clash with their rivals Manchester City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho 04:19

 Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League Cup quarter-final.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Frank: New chapter fully deserved [Video]

Frank: New chapter fully deserved

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praises his side as they reach the first major cup semi-final in their history with a 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment' [Video]

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' [Video]

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Brentford stun Newcastle to reach League Cup semi-finals

 Brentford reached their first League Cup semi-final with a shock 1-0 win against Newcastle, while troubled Arsenal prepared for their last eight clash against...
News24

Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd to clash with rivals Man City; Tottenham v Brentford

 There will be a Manchester derby and a London derby in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after the draw was made for the last four.
Team Talk

Stoke City 1-3 Tottenham: Kane on target as Spurs reach last four

 A thunderous strike from Ben Davies and Harry Kane’s 16th goal of the season sealed Tottenham’s place in the EFL Cup semi-final as Stoke City were consigned...
SoccerNews.com