You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp



Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:06 Published 1 day ago Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match



Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:42 Published on November 24, 2020 Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on November 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Neville always felt Salah would go and breaks down Liverpool’s transfer dilemma Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah could move on in 2021 with his future under increasing speculation at Anfield, and Gary Neville insists he always foresaw the...

Daily Star 5 days ago